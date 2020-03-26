Arnab Goswami emulates Disha Patani and Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show to cope with lockdown anxiety as he demands royalty from comedian on LIVE TV

Republic founder Arnab Goswami on Wednesday announced to wage a war against coronavirus by promising to lift the spirit of Indians amidst a 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Midway through his TV debate, Goswami demanded royalty from a comedian, who decided to mimic the Republic TV founder on a LIVE TV. His public exchange of words with a noted comedian showed just how he’s planned to cope with the stress of 21 days of nationwide lockdown. This also indicated that Goswami has decided to emulate Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show and actress Disha Patani.

This was after Suresh Menon wore a wig to impersonate Goswami as he said, “…I pretend to be Arnab and I start speaking like this, ‘Today India need answer and we need to speak to Mr. coronavirus or Cyrus whatever its name is. Please come here. We need answers. Why are you here in my country sir? Who has sent you into our country? You are a terrorist. Please get out of our country right now.”

Suresh Menon’s imitation of Goswami left the Republic TV founder and his other guests in splits. Goswami replied pretending to get angry, “Who allowed you to do this without my permission Suresh Menon sir? This is so wrong. You never ask me a single time. The nation wants to know. Suresh Menon, the nation wants to know. Where’s my royalty?”

Suresh tried to explain but Goswami was in no mood to let the comedy end as he continued, “You will not be allowed to speak. You must apologise to me on television tonight. No, no, you crossed the line…Fundamentally, I have a problem with you.” Goswami then burst into laughter.

Suresh thanked Goswami for being a sport as he said, “We love you.” Goswami replied by saying, “Thank you.”

Goswami also launched a hashtag #RepublicVsCorona announcing that this was a war between his TV channel and the deadly virus, which has claimed thousands of lives across the world. Arnab Goswami is known for his angry avatar inside his TV studio, but it seems the current nationwide lockdown has started taking its toll on him too. Hence, the revelation of his light-hearted side.

Goswami isn’t the only person indulging in fun amidst doom and gloom prevailing across India. Earlier, Archana Puran Singh and Disha Patani shared funny videos of themselves to inform their fans how they were coping with the quarantine life.

