Arnab Goswami ambushed: Union Minister Hardeep Puri faces social media roasting for ordering airlines to ban Kunal Karma, #BoycottIndigo trends

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has faced intense social media roasting for ordering airline companies to announce coercive action against comedian Kunal Kamra hours after he ambushed controversial anchor Arnab Goswami mid-air. Puri’s nimble-footedness has prompted many to question his double-standards as they reminded him why he was silent when his party colleague and terror-accused MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur had created a ruckus inside a flight demanding first-class treatment.

Last month, brave passengers had to ask the terror-accused BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur if she had any shame left after she was accused of delaying the plane because of some tantrums. Puri, who’s the civil aviation minister in the central government, had not made any statement even after the video of his party colleague’s shenanigans had gone viral.

Congress leader Digvijay Singh asked, “How can Air India or Indigo prohibit a passenger to travel on an Airline? And Air India has tagged their tweet to the Minister Hardeep Puri. Has the Minister given such orders? Civil Aviation Ministry must clarify.”

Soon after Puri advised airline companies to act against the popular comedian for grilling a controversial TV anchor, Air India too announced that it was banning Kunal Kamra. Its tweet read, “In view of the incident onboard @IndiGo6E , Air India wishes to inform that conduct of Person concerned is unacceptable.With a view to discourage such behavior onboard flts, Mr Kunal Kamra is suspended from flying on any Air India flt until further notice.” The airline, which is about to be sold to a private player by the current government, also tagged Puri on Twitter to inform him that the airline company had acted on his advice.

Meanwhile, Twitterati have decided to boycott IndiGo for its decision to ban Kunal.

Comedian Kunal Kamra on Tuesday had posted a video of Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami being ambushed by him in mid-air on board an IndiGo flight. In the video, Kunal could be seen challenging Goswami for a debate over a programme he broadcast questioning the caste of Dalit research scholar Rohit Vemula in 2016 at Hyderabad University.

