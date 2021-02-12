Arjun Tendulkar faces social media roasting after Sreesanth removed from IPL auction list; Sachin Tendulkar’s son to be bought by Mukesh Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians?

Netizens have erupted in anger after Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar made the cut for the final list of this year’s IPL auctions but the member of the 2011 World Cup-winning team, S Sreesanth, had his name removed from the list of 292 players, set to go under the hammer on 18 February.

More than one thousand cricketers had registered for the upcoming auction with the BCCI arriving at the final list after eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players.

According to the Indian cricket board, Rs. 2 crore is the highest reserve price. Two Indian players namely Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav and eight overseas players, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy and Mark Wood have chosen to be slotted in the highest bracket.

Twelve players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore.

But, the exclusion of Sreesanth, who is trying to make a comeback after a lengthy ban, has evoked angry reactions from his fans, who decided to vent out their anger at Sachin Tendulkar’s son. Some sarcastically wrote that Sreesanth did not enjoy the luxury of being close to India’s richest businessman, Mukesh Ambani, who owns Mumbai Indians.

Sreesanth – Mere pass skills nd experience hai Arjun Tendulkar – Mere sath ambani hai😎😎😎 — We_are_Farmers (@WeareFarmers13) February 12, 2021

Arjun Tendulkar, Doshi accept interests. But oje of India’s finest fast bowling talents ever (Sreesanth) doesn’t. Strange. He is one of the best swing bowlers in Indian cricket even now — Adhil Mujeeb (@AdhilMujeeb1) February 12, 2021

BTW sreesanth is still better than arjun. He has more pace and a better line length than him. — Ujjwal jain (@Ujjwaljain28) February 12, 2021

Arjun Tendulkar included and Sreesanth not ….you missed the trick Bro….start tweeting good things about Modiji you will be in team very soon than 😜😜😜 — IndiaMeriJaan (@IndiaMeriJaan14) February 12, 2021

This is the reason politics destroy the game

Isn’t #Sreesanth better than arjun Tendulkar,s.kaul, and a lot

This is the reason we are with 2wc and Australia with 5

India has got a big talent but due to politics a lot got rejected#IPLAuction2021 #IPLAuctions #INDvsENG #Cricket pic.twitter.com/C8nuSPAJAG — Abhishek (@Dinojam_9545677) February 12, 2021

#IPLAuction2021

Khub jamega rang jab mil baithenge

3 log …Ambani /Sachin/Arjun Let’s play IPL 2021 — Timepass (@mcx74071413) February 11, 2021

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs in the VIVO IPL 2021 Player Auction in Chennai.

Reacting to the snub by the BCCI, Sreesanth recorded a video message to say, “Before people get to conclusions, I want to say I am absolutely fine and grateful to this lovely life. I am thankful to all the support you have been showing. Honestly thought I would be there (in the auction list) but I have to work really hard. If I could wait for eight years, I will wait some more time.”

Many fans brought up the issue of Sachin Tendulkar’s tweet parroting the government line to counter pop star Rihanna’s tweet on farmers’ protests. Days later, the news of Arjun Tendulkar registering for the IPL auction had emerged. Arjun has widely been rumoured to be bought by Mukesh Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians since Sachin Tendulkar himself played for that team.