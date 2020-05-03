Kareena Kapoor Khan has found herself in a spot of bother on social media after fans began to give her grief accusing her of insensitivity as she posted a photo of son Taimur with Dad Saif Ali Khan just two days after her uncle Rishi Kapoor’s tragic death. Angry fans lashed out at Angrezi Medium actress questioning her moral compass.

This was after Kareena took to Instagram to share a photo of Taimur getting ready for his haircut from his Dad during the nationwide lockdown. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, “Haircut anyone? ”

As expected, Taimur’s adorable photo evoked plenty of reactions from fans including his aunt Karisma Kapoor. But, Kareena soon began to face strong backlash from some of her fans who felt that her action was a tad insensitive given that she had just lost her uncle Rishi Kapoor.

One fan wrote, “Your family had such a big loss just a few days ago. How can u joke even?” Another commented, “arent u supposed to be mourning? shouldve respect that by not posting anything on ur ig as if nothing happened.” “Enjoy kese kr lete ho yrr, 2 din bhi pure ni huve abhi tak,” commented another fan.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, Kareena’s uncle, died on Thursday after battling cancer for two years. The news of his death was confirmed by Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor. Later, the family had also issued an official statement revealing for the first time that the actor was suffering from leukemia, commonly known as blood cancer.

Kareena had taken to Instagram to fondly remember her uncle through a series of throwback photos.

In one photo, late Rishi Kapoor was seen in conversation with Saif’s father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on a cricket field. Pataudi, known as Tiger, was the former captain of the Indian cricket team.

Rishi Kapoor’s death has resulted in an outpour of emotional social media posts by the members of the Bollywood fraternity. His former co-star Amitabh Bachchan said that he was ‘destroyed‘ by his death.

Several celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Ambani and Ayan Mukerji had braved the lockdown to take part in Rishi Kapoor’s funeral.