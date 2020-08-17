Archana Puran Singh’s woes continue on The Kapil Sharma Show; after Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek, now Kiku Sharda gives grief to veteran actress

The Kapil Sharma Show may have resumed its shoot after a prolonged period of lockdown due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. However, the resumption of the popular comedy show has once again brought the spotlight on Archana Puran Singh with Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek and now Kiku Sharda targeting the veteran actress with their crude jokes.

In the last two episodes broadcast on Saturday and Sunday, Kapil wasn’t the only one to target Archana as Kiku Sharda too decided to give her grief. Sharda asked Kapil to turn off the AC on the sets since people sitting behind Archana had frozen. Kapil said that they were people’s cutouts. To which, Kiku said, “pahle sidhu ji ko out kiya, phir audience ko cutout kiya, bro bahut jald ham logon ko get out kar ke apna outlet kholne waali hai. (Archana first kicked Navjot Singh Sidhu out, then converted the live audience into cutouts. Bro, soon she will get all of us out and open her own outlet here.)”

Kiku Sharda also asked Kapil what Sony TV did every time it watched Archana’s Instagram videos. Kapil said the TV channel pulled its hair out. Kiku, who plays the character of Achcha and Bachcha Yadav, said that he needed to crack this joke to expose Archana Puran Singh.

Archana’s off-the-cuff videos have become the topic of jokes on The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil recently hosted actor Sonu Sood as his first guest for the inaugural show post lockdown. Both Kapil and Krushna Abhishek had decided to target Archana with their jokes.

“You just keep making your home videos.. Mangoes have ripened, leaves have fallen off the trees..” Krushna had told Archana making fun of home videos that went viral during the nationwide lockdown. But he wasn’t done yet. He had continued, “You know the government opened the lockdown because of her. (They thought) Just ease restrictions since her videos are too much of a torture.”