Archana Puran Singh’s behind-the-scene video of Kapil Sharma enthralling audience with Nusrat Fateh Khan track leaves fans emotional; competition for Neha Kakkar

Archana Puran Singh has publicly admitted that she was missing The Kapil Sharma Show during the nationwide lockdown to fight the spread of coronavirus. Forced to live a quarantine life in Madh Island, Archana shared a behind the scene video of Kapil Sharma giving a soulful rendition one of the most popular tracks sung by legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. The song Rashk-e-Qamar was recently performed on the Indian Idol singing reality show by Sunny Hindustani, who went on to win the competition. Kapil’s live singing performance left the audience of his show speechless.

Sharing the video, Archana wrote, “#behindthescenes #thekapilsharmashow. MISS OUR SHOOTS the world before #lockdown2020 #TKSS.” In the video, Kapil sang a few lines of the famous Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan track before regaling his audience with an Arijit Singh track from Shanghai.

Archana’s video from The Kapil Sharma Show left her fans emotional as one wrote, “Dear Archanaji…. Its such a fun watching ur videos… We miss you all. Kapil sharma is a hub of talent…. God bless him. He is receiving so much of love and blessings from everyday through out the world for his great work… May you all shine till eternity.” Another commented, “Sometimes I wonder you and Parmeet ji didn’t get their dues in this industry inspite of being so talented when I see talent less people doing so well I feel too bad. I hope,wish and I am sure ur sons will compensate for it.”

Archana was recently in the news after one of her co-stars from The Kapil Sharma Show, Kiku Sharda, issued a stunning apology to her for demeaning jokes on the popular comedy show.

He had said, “It is like when a group of friends meet they pull each other’s leg and crack jokes and no one gets offended because that’s the kind of bond they share. Our bond with Archana ji is the same and she doesn’t mind it all. But with due respect if ever she has felt bad we would like to say sorry.”

Archana’s off-the-cuff videos have become a rage on Instagram with many concluding that the veteran actress had the potential to dethrone even Kapil as the best entertainer in the industry.