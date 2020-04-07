Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show recently revealed how Krushna Abhishek had once broken Kapil Sharma’s chair as the famous comedian interviewed Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar. Reacting to Archana’s revelation, not only did Kapil concede that his show’s judge had more content than Sony TV, but he also told her to go to sleep.

Sharing a short video of The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana had written, “Ek baar chalte show mein Kapil ki kursi tod dee thi (shayad Sapna ne)🤭🤣 So we took a short break to repair the chair ! @priyankachopra @faroutakhtar were the guests.#lockdown2020 mein saari purani yaadein waapis aa rahi hain !”

Archana wrote in her post that Krushna, who plays the character of one Sapna on the show, had once broken Kapil’s chair. The chair to be repaired during the break. Archana added that she was remembering her past memories from the Sony TV’s show during the lockdown period.

Reacting to her post, Kapil wrote, “So jao ab 🙈 itna content to sony tv ke paas nahi hai. Jitna apke paas hai (Now go to sleep. Even Sony TV doesn’t have as much content as you have at your disposal.”

Kapil’s quirky reaction left Archana in splits as she wrote, “Hahahahahahahhahaahhahahahahahahhaaahahahahhahaahhahahaaahhaahhahahahahahahahahahaahahahahahaa”

When a fan said that he was missing the comedy show hosted by Kapil now that its shooting had stopped because of the nationwide lockdown, Archana said that she looked forward to ‘bringing more fun and laughter back for all of you.’

The show in question had trended on the internet because of comments made by Priyanka about the wedding gifts that she received in her wedding from India’s riches including the Ambanis. This was after Kapil has teased Priyanka by asking, “Priyanka, many rich personalities had come to your wedding. I saw Ambanis and many other big businessmen. I was curious to know how much money these rich people gave you in their envelopes?”

Priyanka had replied, “I only had around 180 guests in my wedding. Not many people were there. 120 of them were family members. I didn’t even get half of the envelopes. I received plenty of blessings and that’s what I needed the most.”

Amongst those who had attended Priyanka’s wedding were Mukesh and Nita Ambani, their to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, son Ananth Ambani and daughter Isha. Shloka and Akash had given the wedding a miss.

Not many would know that Isha Ambani was also one of Priyanka’s bridesmaids. Priyanka, who enjoys a good camaraderie with the Ambanis, had also attended Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s engagement party in Lake Como in September last year with husband Nick Jonas.