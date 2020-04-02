Archana Puran Singh sensationally reveals how The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Priyanka Chopra stopped midway after Krushna Abhishek broke Kapil Sharma’s chair

Remember The Kapil Sharma Show where Priyanka Chopra had revealed about the gifts she received from Shloka Mehta’s mother-in-law Nita Ambani and other family members as wedding gifts? This was in October last year when Priyanka returned to Sony TV’s popular comedy show to promote her film The Sky Is Pink. Weeks later, Archana Puran Singh has sensationally revealed how the shooting of that episode had to stop midway after Krushna Abhishek aka Sapna broke Kapil Sharma’s chair.

Archana, who’s currently enjoying her quarantined life because of the nationwide lockdown, took to Instagram to post the throwback video. The veteran actress wrote, “Ek baar chalte show mein Kapil ki kursi tod dee thi (shayad Sapna ne) [Once Kapil’s chair was broken (perhaps by Sapna) while the shooting of the show was underway.]🤭🤣 So we took a short break to repair the chair! @priyankachopra @faroutakhtar were the guests. #lockdown2020 mein saari purani yaadein waapis aa rahi hain! [All those old memories are coming back during the lockdown.]”

The video shared by Archana showed the show’s director and Kapil in conversation with Priyanka and Farhan Akhtar as the show’s crew made desperate efforts to fix the chair.

Dressed in a white and red saree, Priyanka and Farhan had caused a laughter riot on the show. Archana, on the other hand, was dressed in a shimmering long dress. The best comment of this BTS post by Archana came from Kapil himself when he told Archana to go to sleep remarking that even the channel didn’t have as much content as she did.

The show in question had trended on the internet because of comments made by Priyanka about the wedding gifts that she received in her wedding from India’s riches including the Ambanis. This was after Kapil has teased Priyanka by asking, “Priyanka, many rich personalities had come to your wedding. I saw Ambanis and many other big businessmen. I was curious to know how much money these rich people gave you in their envelopes?”

Priyanka had replied, “I only had around 180 guests in my wedding. Not many people were there. 120 of them were family members. I didn’t even get half of the envelopes. I received plenty of blessings and that’s what I needed the most.”

Amongst those who had attended Priyanka’s wedding were Mukesh and Nita Ambani, their to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, son Ananth Ambani and daughter Isha. Shloka and Akash had given the wedding a miss.

Not many would know that Isha Ambani was also one of Priyanka’s bridesmaids. Priyanka, who enjoys a good camaraderie with the Ambanis, had also attended Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s engagement party in Lake Como in September last year with husband Nick Jonas.