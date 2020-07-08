Archana Puran Singh publicly reminds husband it’s couple’s 28th wedding anniversary; Parmeet Sethi’s loses cool at Bhagyashree, forces The Kapil Sharma Show judge to abruptly end video shoot

Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show has revealed that her husband Parmeet Sethi did not remember the number of years they have been together since getting married. In an adorable throwback photo, Archana reminded her husband that they had been in the wedlock for 28 long years. Her post, which also evoked response from Bharti Singh, came just days after Archana was forced to abruptly cancel her video shoot after Parmeet lost his cool at his domestic help Bhagyshree.

Wishing her husband on the couple’s 28th wedding anniversary, Archana wrote, “28 years. And I still ask you “how many years has it been”? And you complain “you never remember”!! Here’s to not remembering but always celebrating our anniversary.”

Reacting to the photo, Archana’s The Kapil Sharma Show co-star Bharti wrote, “happy anniversary 😍😍😍😍😘😘😘🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 god bless you.”

Archana has been staying indoors ever since the shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show got cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March this year. She’s used the quarantine life to record off-the-cuff videos from inside her Madh Island bungalow. Her videos have become a rage of sorts, contributing to a phenomenal spike in her popularity on Instagram, where she now has a whopping 6.48 lakh followers.

Last month, Archana was left red-faced when she had to face the annoyance of her husband Parmeet Sethi during a live video shoot of her domestic help Bhagyashree. Archana often films her domestic help Bhagyashree’s antics but this was the first time it appeared to have left Parmeet irked. Both Archana and Bhagyashree were left perturbed and hastened to end the video recording abruptly to avoid a further flare-up.

Days later, she wrote a moving tribute to Saroj Khan, who died in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. Sharing a photo of Saroj Khan, Archana had written, “Saroj ji. Master ji. She was so many things to so many people. To me she was the perfect dream dancer. She taught me the Charleston for Filmfare. When I couldn’t get it right she changed it to ‘half’ Charleston. She judged me in Nach Baliye. Scolded me but never discouraged me. Understood how challenged I was in dancing and so incorporated my own (lack of) style to the impeccable dance moves she set for me. I would despair and she would laugh saying, “ayega. Ayega”. Mujhe dance toh nahin aaya Saroj ji. Ab bas aapka woh muskura kar sikhaana yaad ayega (It will come. I could not dance Saroj ji but now I will miss your smiling face during dance lessons).”