Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show shares holiday photo with ‘no masks’; calls herself ‘lady boss’ days after recreating sensuous dance to celebrate 0,5 million followers

Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show has shared a holiday photo with ‘no masks’ amidst coronavirus lockdown as she declared herself the ‘lady boss’ in the family days after recreating a sensuous dance from her 1987 film to celebrate 0,5 million followers on Instagram. Archana has been credited with creating another celebrity in her house during the nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Her off-the-cuff videos have turned her domestic help Bhagyashri into a new social media star, drawing the attention of even the likes of veteran Bollywood star Anupam Kher. Unexpected praise from Kher left Archana’s domestic help blushing.

Archana shared a video of her video conference with Anupam Kher with the latter addressing her as Mrs. Bragenza. Archana and Kher had acted together in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The film had become a huge commercial hit with Archana’s character of Mrs. Bragenza becoming a household name in the late 90s.

Kher said in the video that he was very excited to finally get hold his ‘Mrs. Brazgenza’ and complimented her for the popularity of her Instagram videos. Kher also referred to Bhagyashri on her new-found stardom by saying that she was a ‘smart lady.’ Bhagyshri, who was standing next to Archana, was left blushing upon hearing unexpected praise for herself from a Bollywood veteran.

This prompted Archana’s fans to also extended their birthday greetings to the domestic maid. One wrote, “Happy birthday dear Bhagyashri, may you continue to enjoy life to the fullest and keep sharing your infectious laughter with Archana ji and all of us.” Another commented, “its sooo good to see mam.. you respect and take good care of your bhagayshri.. you treat them as family….. indeed we are nothing without our domestic help…. wishing her good health and wealth…”

Archana later shared a throwback photo of herself with husband Parmeet Sethi with a cheeky caption that read, “Sethi and his Sethaani (lady boss) 😁 When holiday pictures had no masks! #throwback @iamparmeetsethi #switzerland🇨🇭 I wonder if post lockdown 2020 there will be any point left anymore of taking holiday pictures!”

Archana had recently celebrated her half a million followers on Instagram by sharing a video of sensuous dance from 1987 film Jalwa also featuring Naseeruddin Shah and Shahid Kapoor’s father Pankaj Kapur.