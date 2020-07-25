Kapil Sharma has competition as Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show stuns fans with singing talent; veteran actress turns emotional as she pays tribute to late Rishi Kapoor in latest video

Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show revealed her singing talent when she stopped her car to pay a beautiful tribute to late Rishi Kapoor in quite an emotional way. Remembering late Rishi Kapoor made Archana so emotional that she could not even complete her sentence. This was on the second day of her shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show when Archana stopped her car just before reaching the location of her shoot.

Sharing the video, Archana wrote on Instagram, “2nd day omw (on my way) to #TKSS shoot. Some simple pleasures of life… listening to an old fav song on the radio… #selfdrive #hindisongs

So many protocols make shoots safer but more tedious. But thanks to @banijayasia for keeping safety a top priority.”

In the video, Archana was seen listening to a popular song O Hansini Meri Hansini from film Zhreela Insaan starring Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Moushumi Chatterjee. While listening to the track, Archana said, “You know I stopped the car here. I am just about to reach the shoot, but I stopped it here because the most beautiful and my favourite song is playing. Can you guess from the tune which song it is?”

Archana then decided to showcase her singing talent as she repeated the lines from the song. Her impromptu rendition of an old track was adequate to understand her hidden talent as a singer. As expected, remembering late Rishi Kapoor, also known as Chintu, Archana turned emotional. She said, “What a beautiful song and Chintu in this…I loved this song.”

Earlier this week, Archana had to abruptly end her video shoot after she arrived on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show after a long gap of four months. Her videos have become a rage of sorts during the nationwide lockdown to fight the spread of coronavirus. The period also saw her number of followers on Instagram increase manifold.

Kapil Sharma, the host of The Kapil Sharma Show, is known to be a very good singer, but this is the first time that the fans of the TKSS have witnessed the singing talent of Archana Puran Singh. Hope she showcases more of her singing talent in time to come.

Rishi Kapoor died on 30 April this year after battling leukaemia for more than two years.