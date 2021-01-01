Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show receives key history lesson from 90-year-old Mom on New Year’s eve

While India was happily busy bidding adieu to 2020, Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show found herself receiving profound history lessons from none other than her mother, who recently celebrated her 90th birthday. Archana’s mother confidently told the veteran actor that the year 2021 will not be as bad as the year gone by.

She told Archana and her children, “The next year will be a better one, don’t worry.” Archana said, “The next year will indeed be a happy one. Thank you Mom. Need your blessings.”

Archana’s nonagenarian mother continued, “Itna bura to shayad kabhi na ho (It may never be this bad). I didn’t suffer much (during the COVID-19 pandemic), but I’ve seen the World War time and India-Pakistan war.”

Archana’s Mom implied that the loss of human lives due to coronavirus was way more than previous human tragedies in the living memory. Curiously, it was during the coronavirus pandemic that Archana’s popularity soared making her a new internet sensation because of her viral home videos.

Archana’s mother made her key observations when The Kapil Sharma Show judge went to wish her New Year at the stroke of the midnight.

Last year, Archana had shared a video of her interaction with her mother on Instagram as she wrote, “Mom se mulaqat. Agar distance aapke bhale ke liye hai, toh distance acchhaa hai. Hai na. (Meeting with Mom. If the distance is for your good, then it’s a good distance, isn’t it?) So keeping elderly family members safe… by keeping them at a distance.”

Speaking about the pitfalls of the COVID-19 pandemic on families, Archana’s mother had said, “I am telling you. Really, you will tell your grandchildren that once upon a time it happened like that. ‘We couldn’t meet anyone for 100-150 days’. It did not happen even during wartime. I was small during the Second World War. That time, just a blackout would happen briefly and (life would return to normalcy).”

Archana had recently said that whilst she had resumed work on The Kapil; Sharma Show, she had to maintain social distancing with her mother given the latter’s vulnerability to the deadly virus.