Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show recently joined Kapil Sharma to write a heartfelt note for co-star Kiku Sharda’s 12-year-old son. However, Kiku’s other co-star from The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek, gave it a miss. Worse, it has emerged that Krushna doesn’t even follow Kiku on Instagram even though he’s followed by the latter.

Kiku took to Instagram to wish his son Shaurya on his 12th birthday. Sharing a photo of his son, Kiku wrote, “My boy’s 12th BDay @shauryasharda_ ,,,,, love you to the moon n back 🤗🤗❤️❤️.”

Kapil too decided to surprise the little one by wishing him on his birthday as he wrote, “Happy birthday Shaurya 🥳🥳🥳 lots of love.” Not to be left behind, Archana too wrote, “Happy birthday Shaurya☺️ Have a great day and year ahead !🎉🎂🥳🎈🎊.”

Surprisingly, Krushna was conspicuous by his absence from the list of Kiku’s co-stars, who wished Shaurya on his 12th birthday.

Kiku, who plays the character of Bachcha and Achcha Yadav on The Kapil Sharma Show, thanked both Kapil and Archana for their adorable greetings. Responding to Kapil, he wrote, “Thanks, brother.” To Archana, he said, “thanks so much Archanaji.”

What is even more surprising is that Krushna doesn’t follow Kiku on Instagram despite having shared screen space with him on The Kapil Sharma Show for so long. As of 26 August, Krushna was also not following Archana Puran Singh. Two notable co-stars from the Sony TV show that he follows on Instagram are Kapil and Bharti Singh.

Both Kiku and Archana have been following Krushna on the Facebook-owned platform. The reason behind Krushna not following Kiku and Archana, however, is not known.

Both Kapil Sharma and Kiku Sharda recently grabbed the limelight after they were seen pulling Archana’s leg. While Kapil had accused her of using superstition to secure an early release of her payment, Kiku had said that Archana always came for the shoot in a truck.