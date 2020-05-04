Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show intervenes as domestic help portrays husband as ‘villain’; days after Kiku Sharda issues apology

A day after Parmeet Sethi called his wife Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show video walla and ‘defective piece,’ it was the turn of the veteran actress’ maid Bhagyashri to avenge her employer’s insult. Bhagyashri, who’s become a rage of sorts on Instagram, publicly portrayed Parmeet Sethi as a real-life villain. This prompted Archana to conclude that whilst her maid often provided entertainment to the family in her off-the-cuff videos, her real entertainer was Parmeet.

Archana and family decided to give their daily workout session a break on Sunday and sat down for a nice mint juice session. Archana’s mother asked Bhagyshri to pour back some of the juice from her glass as the quantity was little too much for her. While pouring back the juice, Bhagyashri appeared to have dropped some on the table. Fearing a shouting from Parmeet, who was sitting not far from the jug, Archana’s domestic help said, “Sorry sir, it happens.”

Parmeet replied looking at his wife, “What did I say to her? She makes me the villain, really.” Archana told her maid, “Bhagyshri, you entertain us, but your entertainer is here (Parmeet).”

In another video, Archana was reminded by her husband that it was Laughter Day on Sunday. But while reminding his wife about Laughter Day, Parmeet made it a point to tease her for her own signature laughter on The Kapil Sharma Show. Parmeet also revealed in one of the videos that he had made his debut as a scriptwriter from a TV show hosted by Archana. Archana confirmed that Parmeet wrote the jokes for her show Archana Talkies.

On Saturday, Parmeet had called his wife ‘defective piece’ with ‘low standard‘ prompting even his mother-in-law to side with him.

Archana had recently trended on the internet after her co-star Kiku Sharda issued a public apology for demeaning jokes targeting her on the Sony TV’s show.