Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show hatches secret plan with Bharti Singh to steal mobile phone from show hosted by Kapil Sharma; unexpected gift leaves Bhagyashree emotional

Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show was placed in a quandary after her co-star Bharti Singh asked for a mobile phone on Instagram. In response, the veteran actress came up with a clever idea as she suggested to Bharti to steal the mobile phone that Archana is given on The Kapil Sharma Show every weekend to click the guests’ photo with host Kapil Sharma. Bharti had reacted to a video of Archana gifting two mobile phones to her domestic help namely Bhagyashree and Raj.

Archana had gifted the mobile phones to her domestic help in June but she decided to share the video of their reaction last week. Sharing the video, Archana wrote, “HAGYASHRI and RAJ (Part 1) The Jai-Veeru jodi of the house !! This video is from June 12th. A red letter day for her and Raj. Sharing their charming banter.”

In the video, Bhagyashree was seen turning emotional as she thanked Archana for the amazing gift. Bhagyashree said that Archana had always treated her and Raj as her family members, adding that this gesture was rare these days.

Reacting to the video, Bharti asked jokingly, “mujhe bhi cahiye (Even I want that)😂😂😂🎁🎁🎁🎁” Pat came Archana’s reply, “Hahahahahaa Woh joh phone ki promotion ke liye mujhe har episode mein phone dete hain na photo kheenchne ke liye… usey tuh chupke se utha lena agli shoot par. Main kahungi kho gaya. Sshhhhhhhh🤫🤫🤣.”

Archana was referring to the promotional ritual of The Kapil Sharma Show whereby she’s always asked by Kapil Sharma to click a group photo of himself with the show’s guests towards the end of the programme.

Archana is often targeted by Kapil with his crude jokes on The Kapil Sharma Show. What will be interesting is how Kapil reacts to Archana’s suggestion of stealing his mobile phone from the Sony TV comedy show.