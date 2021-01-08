Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show has ‘groundbreaking’ suggestion on administering COVID-19 vaccines; wants Amazon delivery persons trained for job

Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show has come up with a groundbreaking suggestion for the Indian government on the effective rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. The veteran actor said that the most effective way to cover the large Indian population under the vaccination programme was to outsource the responsibility to Amazin delivery persons.

Archana’s tongue-in-cheek Instagram post read, ‘Then, of course, we could always train the Amazon delivery guys to give the vaccine.” By doing so, Archana added, the whole country would be vaccinated by Saturday.

And Amazon Prime members would receive their vaccines even earlier than the rest of the population since they receive their deliveries on priority. “Thursday (not Saturday) if you have Prime,” Archana concluded her hilarious post.

Archana’s quirky suggestion for Indian health ministry came on a day when the Indian government launched its second dry run COVID-19 vaccines. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday reviewed the dry run of administering COVID19 vaccines at the session site at the Government Omandurar Hospital in Chennai.

Certain state governments such as that of Delhi have decided to offer COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

Last year’s COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown saw a considerable rise in Archana’s popularity. Her home videos became hugely popular with Instagram followers skyrocketing to one million in no time.

Archana began to shoot behind the scene video from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show after the Salman Khan-produced comedy show resumed its shooting. Kapil Sharma and his other co-stars have often targeted Archana by taking potshots at the popularity of Instagram videos. As expected, Archana has always taken these jokes in her stride.