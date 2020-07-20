Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show ditches driver as she steps out of house first time in four months; Fans point out ‘cute pimple’ on cheek in BTS video and inquire about Bhagyashree

Archana Puran Singh ditched her driver to travel to the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show over the weekend to avoid contamination as she stepped out of her house for the first time in four months because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The affable Bollywood veteran actress flaunted her designer facemask as she drove in her Range Rover from her Madh Island bungalow to Mumbai to record the first episode of The Kapil Sharma Show since the nationwide lockdown in March. After she posted the BTS video from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, her fans wondered why her domestic help Bhagyashree had not accompanied her. Others pointed out the ‘cute pimple’ on Archana’s face.

In the first video, Archana was seen flaunting a designer Aaryaa facemask by Kashveen Kohli Shah as she said, “I am about to take off on my journey, so I just stopped on the way..I am driving myself..making sure that everything is sanitised.”

Archana went on to thank her designer friend Kashveen for the mask as she said, “Kashveen, I am wearing your Aaryaa by KK mask. It goes with my outfit. Thank you Kashveen for this mask. It makes me feel so glamourous.”

Sharing the video, Archana wrote, “First day of The Kapil Sharma Show shoot! After 4 months. On my way to the set. Feels amazing. Excited.”

Hours later, Archana shared a BTS video from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show as she wrote, “its a set we left 4 months ago, little knowing we’d have such a long break. Now that we’re back, it’s as if we never left. The energy, the vibes… the sheer charge in the atmosphere was electric. And the hilarious performance by @bharti.laughterqueen @kapilsharma @krushna30 @sumonachakravarti @kikusharda and @rajivthakur007 was absolutely MINDBLOWING! With all precautions in place to ensure safety protocols and a fabulous creative team of @bharat_shutterlust @vanky1 we are ready to bring rip-roaring laughter into your homes once again. Thank you @rishinegi24 @banijayasia and @sonytvofficial for taking such care to make our shoot environment safe and secure.”

its a set we left 4 months ago, little knowing we'd have such a long break. Now that we're back, it's as if we never left. The energy, the vibes… the sheer charge in the atmosphere was electric. And the hilarious performance by @bharti.laughterqueen @kapilsharma @krushna30 @sumonachakravarti @kikusharda and @rajivthakur007 was absolutely MINDBLOWING! With all precautions in place to ensure safety protocols and a fabulous creative team of @bharat_shutterlust @vanky1 we are ready to bring rip-roaring laughter into your homes once again. Thank you @rishinegi24 @banijayasia and @sonytvofficial for taking such care to make our shoot environment safe and secure. Outfit: @pooja_shroff_official Jewellery: @the_jewel_gallery

In the video, support staff of the show could be seen covering their faces with masks, while a considerably reduced number of audience members sat maintaining social distancing. As expected, her video evoked plenty of reactions from her fans. One fan wrote, “Sorry to say mam but we will notice you by a cute pimple on lovley chick.” Archana replied with ‘thumbs-up’ emoji. Another fan wrote, “Take your maid there ❤️” Once again, Archana’s response came with a ‘thumbs-up’ sign.

Not too long ago, Archana had asked her domestic help about the possibility of featuring on The Kapil Sharma Show. To which, Bhagyshree had stunned Archana by revealing that she dreaded the idea of appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show. 

