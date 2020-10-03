Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show cruelly targeted for age and Instagram videos by Kiku Sharda and Kapil Sharma

Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show was cruelly targeted by Kapil Sharma and Kiku Sharda for sharing behind the scene videos of the show before its broadcast. The veteran actress also faced brutal roasting for her age as Kapil said that the founder of the Indian National Congress, Allan Octavian Hume (born in 1829) was Archana’s classmate.

After welcoming the star cast of the iconic TV series, Hum Log, Kapil targeted Archana with his cruel jokes and said, “Somebody said that the person who established the Indian National Congress, AO Hume, was your classmate?” This was after his guest Rajesh Puri said that Archana’s first film was with him in Jalwaa.

Kapil asked Archana, “Is there anyone that you have not worked with?” Archana said, “I have also worked with Dada Muni (Late Ashok Kumar).”

Rajesh told Archana that he was very impressed seeing Archana’s sprawling bungalow in her home videos that became incredibly popular during the lockdown. Kapil said that she had managed to buy a big bungalow by cutting short Navjot Singh Sidhu’s bungalow.

Divya Seth said that she did not watch The Kapil Sharma Show because she managed to watch the programme by visiting Archana’s Instagram timeline.

Kiku Sharda also targeted Archana with more cruel jokes as he said that some women successfully hunt ministers these days. This was in reference to Archana replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was a minister in the Punjab government.

He did not stop here. He took a potshot at Archana sharing behind the scene videos of The Kapil Sharma Show on Instagram as he said that some people shared the videos of the Sony TV show before it’s actually broadcast. Archana complained saying why these people were after her Instagram videos.

Kapil accused Archana of carrying food from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to home. Earlier, he had accused her of taking hand sanitisers to home.

Kapil also accused Archana of writing letters to The Kapil Sharma Show in her own praises pretending them to be from her fans. He said that once omne pof his team members caught her dropping the letters in the mailbox by covering her face with a blanket.