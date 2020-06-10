Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show cries bitterly during LIVE programme, then lashes out at troll, who calls her ‘oldie’

Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show recently cried bitterly during a LIVE programme after one of her fans praised her for being a woman with a golden heart. Moments later, Archana also publicly admonished a troll, who called her buddhi.

Archana, who is known for her laughter and sharing fun-filled videos, stunned her fans as she broke down during her recent Instagram LIVE session. This was after one of her fans complimented her by addressing the veteran actress as the ‘woman with a golden heart.’

Archana replied while struggling to control her tears, “You guys praise me so much on my Instagram feed. And do you guys realise that this is not one, but over five lakhs of you, who are so beautiful that you see so much beauty.”

Archana had recently celebrated her new milestone on Instagram as she amassed half a million followers. And to celebrate the occasion, a visibly overwhelmed Archana had shared a clip from her 1987 film Jalwa also featuring Naseeruddin Shah and Shahid Kapoor’s father Pankaj Kapur.

Little later in her Instagram LIVE session, the popular actress had to also encounter a nasty troll, who mocked her by addressing her as an ‘oldie.’ Far from losing her cool, Archana schooled the troll by making it clear that she did not feel upset about growing old.

She said, “If anybody says buddhi, I don’t take it personally. I know what my age is and I don’t care. But don’t use it as an abuse. Please, it’s very sad.”

Archana had recently taken to social media to announce that the shooting for TV programmes including The Kapil Sharma Show could start soon after the Maharashtra government released guidelines for the stakeholders. An identical ‘thank you’ note was also shared by Archana’s co-star and comedian Krushna Abhishek on Facebook-owned platform Instagram.