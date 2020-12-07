Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show accused of recording 4,000 hours worth video for Instagram during confrontation with Kapil Sharma; comedian performs dance to please co-star

Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show has told Kapil Sharma that she recorded her behind the scene videos involving the famous comedian to return the favour since he often targeted her with his cruel jokes. This was after Kapil took a dig at Archana by accusing her of recording 4,000 hours long video from his show to share on Instagram.

The friendly confrontation began as Archana began to film Kapil, who was getting ready to host his show. At least 4-5 persons were seen readying Kapil, who return to the dressing room as the director asked everyone to get ready for the shooting to start.

However, Kapil returned to ask Archana sarcastically, “Archana ma’am, your episode is complete or you need more content.” Archana told Kapil, “Whatever content you provide, I will keep posting them.” Kapil asked, “Should I dance now?” The famous comedian-actor began to perform by singing the lines from the song mere piya gaye rangoon. This left everyone including Archana in splits.

Kapil continued, “Forget the (Sony TV) channel, it keeps changing. For me, it’s important that I continue to enjoy your blessings.” When Archan said ‘Love you Kapil,’ the Sony TV comedy host replied, “Just try and ensure that you don’t share the content longer than one-and-half-hour in duration. I can see that you have recorded the content for 4,000 hours.”

While sharing the video of her ‘confrontation,’ Archana wrote, “BEHIND THE SECENES #kapilsharmashow. @kapilsharma I keep giving you SCOPE to maaro punches on me. You keep giving me Instagram content. Sauda bura nahin hai!”

Archana has often found herself at the receiving end of cruel jokes by Kapil and his co-stars including Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda. Kapil had last week jokingly told her that he met Navjot Singh Sidhu at the latter’s house in Amritsar. Archana had said that she was aware of his meeting with the show’s judge.