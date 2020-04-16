Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show has been lately using her Instagram account to bring the much-needed smile on the faces of her millions of fans during the nationwide lockdown. Her off-the-cuff videos have become immensely popular with fans eagerly waiting for her new social media post. Going by the quality and popularity of her organic and unadulterated videos, it’s clear that Archana Puran Singh has now replaced Kapil Sharma as the best comedienne during the current lockdown.

In her latest series, Archana has been posting her hilarious interaction with her domestic help Bhagyshri. While posting the latest video of her domestic help, Archana wrote, “#bhagyashrirocks #Lockdownmadhisland nok jhonk continues #bhagyashri gives @iamparmeetsethi a certificate 😁 #lockdown2020 upside.” In the video, both Archana and her maid are seen sharing their banter, but what made the conversation supremely funny was when Bhagyashri issued a character certificate to the veteran actor’s husband Parmeet Sethi. Bhagyshri said in her broken English, “You are good sir.”

In another video, Bhagyashri was seen giving Marathi lessons to Archana and her family members.

View this post on Instagram #Lockdownmadhisland Bhagyashri’s Marathi lessons A post shared by Archana Puran Singh (@archanapuransingh) on Apr 13, 2020 at 1:47am PDT

Earlier, Archana’s domestic help had caused laughter riot by making the mess of her English when she referred to tea bags as mixed veg.

View this post on Instagram #Lockdownmadhisland A post shared by Archana Puran Singh (@archanapuransingh) on Apr 12, 2020 at 5:00am PDT

But Archana’s viral videos involving her domestic help have brought their own share of woes for The Kapil Sharma Show judge as many accused her of encouraging Bhagyashri to violate the lockdown. Archana had to issue a public clarification stating that her domestic help stayed with her in her house.