Archana Puran Singh becomes unintended casualty after Kapil Sharma makes fun of Tiger Shroff’s less romance with Disha Patani

Kapil Sharma left Tiger Shroff red-faced when he informed Archana Puran Singh that his guest had reduced the quota of romance in Baaghi 2 also featuring his rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. This was after Tiger appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his upcoming film Baaghi 3 featuring Shraddha Kapoor.

Kapil told Archana, “Archana ji, did you know that Tiger had four packs when the first Baaghi was released. This became six in Baaghi 2 and eight in Baaghi 3.” Addressing his audience, Kapil continued, “You may have noticed that Baaghi 1 had plenty of romance but fewer action sequences. Baaghi 2 and 3 have more action and fewer romance scenes.”

Kapil then shifted his attention to Tiger and asked in his inimitable style, “What do we make out of this Tiger? It’s imperative to be less romantic along with less sugar intake to have a better body?”

Tiger replied, “I just focus on one thing at a time. Important to eat and sleep on time.” Kapil asked, “I am able to follow this routine for a few days, but am never regular. What should I do?” Even before Tiger could respond, Archana Puran Singh said, “Discipline.”

Not to be outsmarted by the Bollywood actress, Kapil said, “At least I am able to go (to the gym) for few days in a year. She (Archana) hasn’t visited a gym for the last 10 years.” As expected, everybody burst into laughter.

Earlier this week, Archana had revealed how it was her show’s director, who wrote the jokes aimed at her.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3, which is set to release on 6 March. The film also has a special sensuous dance number Do You Love Me featuring Disha Patani. Sharing his girlfriend’s item number video from his upcoming film, Tiger wrote, “Get ready to bring the house down with the sassiest song of the year. #DoYouLoveMe out now.”

The music video has already clocked close to five million views on YouTube.