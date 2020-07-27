AR Rahman gets support from BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on gang charge; fans hold Salman Khan responsible for Oscar-winning actor’s ostracism in Bollywood due to past ‘insults’

Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman has stunned his fans by revealing how a gang in Bollywood had been instrumental against him stopping him from getting work in the Hindi film industry. The globally-renowned music composer has found support from BJP MP Subramanian Swamy and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. Although Rahman did not name anyone, his fans have been quick to dig out old videos to conclude that the person responsible for Rahman’s ostracism in Bollywood was none other than Salman Khan.

Reacting to Rahman’s astonishing allegations, Swamy tweeted, “It is good Rahman entered because the 3 Khan Musketeers were trying to make it a Hindu Muslim issue. It is not. It is a clash between merit and cronyism which has permeated politics, bureaucracy, media and academia. For a Renaissance of India we have to fight is all dimensions.”

Shekhar Kapur felt that Rahman had perhaps hurt the self-esteem of many in Bollywood by winning two Oscars. He wrote on Twitter, “You know what your problem is @arrahman? You went and got #Oscars . An Oscar is the kiss of death in Bollywood. It proves you have more talent than Bollywood can handle.”

Reacting to Kapur’s observation, Rahman replied, “Lost Money comes back, fame comes back, but the wasted prime time of our lives will never come back. Peace! Lets move on. We have greater things to do.”

Rahman, who composed music for Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara, told Radio Mirchi that he learnt from filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra that a gang in Bollywood had been spreading false rumours to create misunderstandings about him. This, according to him, was the reason why he had stopped getting good films in Bollywood.

Role of Salman Khan

No sooner did Rahman reveal about the gang of Bollywood, many were quick to dig out an old video of the music maestro’s embarrassing encounter with Salman Khan at a public event. In the video, Salman was seen taking a dig at Rahman by calling him an average music composer. The Bollywood actor was also seen asking Rahman when he will compose music for his films.

Later, when a journalist asked Rahman about his possible collaboration with Salman again, he had said, “He has to do movies which I like.” Although, Rahman, according to Times of India, later clarified that his comments were made in jest.

Some fans had pointed out how Rahman refused to reciprocate Salman’s attempts for a handshake in the same event, suggesting that the music legend from Chennai was deeply hurt by Salman’s comments.

Jai Ho controversy

Jai Ho was one of the tracks from Slumdog Millionaire that won Rahman his first-ever Oscar awards. Salman Khan decided to name his one of film Jai Ho in 2013, triggering a controversy since Rahman reportedly owned the rights to that title. “Use of the trademark requires an official licence from Rahman,” Rahman’s lawyer was quoted by a tabloid then.

AR RAHMAN stopped composing for a while bcs of this incident (Video)

Salman was one of those Bollywood stars, who faced plenty of criticism as the controversy over nepotism gained momentum soon after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Sushant’s body was found inside his house on 14 June this year. The 34-year-old actor from Bihar had made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che before acting in successful films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Raabta and Kedarnath among others.