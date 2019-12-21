Anurag Kashyap lashes out at Delhi Police for biases after BJP’s Kapil Mishra stages protest march calling for violence

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has lashed out at the Delhi Police for biases after BJP’s Kapil Mishra was allowed to lead a protest march calling for violence with slogans such as Desh Ke Gaddaron Ko, Goli Maro Saalon Ko (Shoot the traitors).

Reacting to a video posted by Mishra himself, Kashyap wrote, “No section 144 for those who protest in favour even if they are shouting “देश के ग़द्दारों को, गोली मारो सालों को”। that’s how biased the state and the government is.”

No section 144 for those who protest in favour even if they are shouting “देश के ग़द्दारों को, गोली मारो सालों को”। that’s how biased the state and the government is .. https://t.co/tYHcRQVwln — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 20, 2019

In the video posted by Mishra, he was seen calling for the murder of ‘traitors.’ Mishra, a former AAP MLA, later explained that his reference to traitors was for those indulging in violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

जो स्टेशन जला रहे हैं हाथों में पेट्रोल बम लेकर घूम रहे है पुलिस चौकियां जला रहे हैं पुलिस वालों पर अन्धाधुन्ध पत्थर मार रहे हैं स्कूली बच्चों की बस पर हमला कर रहे हैं ट्रैन की बोगियां जला रहे है सवारी से भरी बसों को आग लगा रहे हैं उनको क्या कहूँ? मासूम या गद्दार? https://t.co/H4xFKaFMnA — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) December 21, 2019

What many could not understand was how the Delhi Police had no problem in allowing Mishra to lead a protest march calling for the shooting down of anti-CAA protesters, but the same police did not allow Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad to lead a peaceful march at Delhi’s Jama Masjid.

People like Chandrashekhar Azad, Ramachandra Guha, etc are Urban Naxal for @narendramodi but Kapil Mishra who shout hate slogans openly is nationalist. Even @DelhiPolice don’t impose section 144 in #CAA_NRC support rally. Kapil Mishra for me is Terrorist — Cifar (@cifarshayar) December 21, 2019

Azad was detained by the Delhi Police after he reached the Jama Masjid on Friday. He had later managed to slip out of the Delhi Police’s captivity.

Mishra, who won his last assembly elections on AAP ticket and was even made a minister by Arvind Kejriwal, had famously exposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in the Delhi assembly for their alleged role in the snooping controversy.