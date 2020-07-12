Anupam Kher’s mother, brother, sister-in-law and niece test positive for COVID-19, mother admitted to Kokilaben Hospital

Hours after actor the news of Amitabh Bachchan testing positive for COVID-19 stunned everyone, Anupam Kher revealed that his family members too had tested positive for coronavirus. Kher said that her mother, Dulari, had been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

Kher took to Twitter share a video message as he wrote, “This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.!”

This is to inform all that my mother Dulari is found Covid + (Mildly). We have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. My brother, bhabhi & niece inspite of being careful have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well & I have tested negative. @mybmc is informed.!🙏 pic.twitter.com/EpjDIALft2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 12, 2020

Earlier, reacting to Bachchan being admitted to Nanavati Hospital, Kher had tweeted, “Respected Amitab Bachchan, You have defeated every problem with your courage. The entire country and I are confident that you will return victorious and healthy in this battle of corona.”

Last night, Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek had taken to social media to inform how they both had tested positive for coronavirus. However, their wives, Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, had tested negative for the virus.

Mumbai has become the worst-hit state in India by COVID-19 pandemic.