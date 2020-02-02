Angry fans dare ‘biased’ Salman Khan to reveal Siddharth Shukla’s love life after he ‘exposes’ Asim Riaz’s hidden past after embarrassing Arhaan Khan and Paras Chhabra

Salman Khan’s decision to discuss Asim Riaz’s rumoured girlfriend on national TV has left fans incensed as they dared the Bollywood megastar to talk about Siddharth Shukla’s love life. Angry fans have decided to slam Salman, who has publicly shamed Arhaan Khan, Paras Chhabra and now Asim Riaz, but have always saved Siddharth Shukla during this season of the reality show.



The promo broadcast by Colors TV on Saturday night showed Salman lashing out at Asim for his rumoured relationship outside the Bigg Boss house. He said, “Asim, why don’t you first confess first before coming here (to pronounce your love for Himanshi Khurana)?”

Salman continued, “Asim, you haven’t broken up right?” Asim replied, “Sir, I will fix everything after going out.” Salman threatened menacingly, “What if I get to know that you haven’t broken up with her, Asim I will come in and kick your ass.”

In the early part of the promo, Salman had also insulted him for looking like a ‘bloody fool’ by expressing his love for Himanshi when the latter was not interested in him.

The promo has left Asim’s fans angry as they asked Salman to use similar language for Siddharth Shukla and discuss his love life.

Discussed about Arhaan’s child. Raised questions on Vishal’s relationship. Questioned Paras on his relationship. Going to kick Asim’s ass for his rumoured relationship. @BeingSalmanKhan I request you to please talk about Siddharth’s gf who is involved in #Bb13 making! — ZEAL (@zealnaik) February 1, 2020

Shefali, vikas, paras, Mahira, aarti, siddharth everyone hates ASIM and the biggest hater is SALMAN KHAN.. but we ALL love him.#AsimForTheWin — Vs (@Vs26736277) February 1, 2020

If u want to Gaive the trophy to Siddharth Shukla then give him , why all are you trying to defame Asim , He playing Damm Good so @BiggBoss didn’t want Asim win .

Guys support @imrealasim And tell @BeingSalmanKhan That Asim has no Girlfriend outside the house . don’t target Asim — Rakesh Gusain (@RakeshG88796342) February 1, 2020

#AsimForTheWin @BeingSalmanKhan why not saying a word to Siddharth he is also doing wrong with snehnaz why asim only listen abb yeh bhi bol do asim tuje pyaar karne p bhi mana hai or kuch kaam hi nhi hai asim ko bolne k allawa why always asim is target — Chetna Sukheja (@ChetnaSukheja) February 1, 2020

Earlier, Salman had revealed how Arhaan Khan had a secret child from his first marriage. This had effectively wrecked his relationship with Rashami Desai. Salman had also revealed how Paras Chhabra had cheated on his girlfriend Akanksha Puri for Mahira Sharma.