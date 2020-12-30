Angered by Anubhav Shukla’s mocking of Asim Riaz for fights with Bigg Boss winner Siddharth Shukla, fans trend ‘ABHINAV SHUKLA BHADWA HAI’

Microblogging site Twitter has exploded after fans of Asim Riaz lashed out at Bigg Boss Abhinav Shukla for allegedly using derogatory terms for the last year’s runner-up. Angry Asim Riaz fans have trended ‘ABHINAV SHUKLA BHADWA HAI’ that loosely translates as ‘Abhinav Shukla is a pimp.’ More than one lakh tweets were posted within hours under this trend by Asim Riaz fans.

What appeared to have incensed Asim Riaz fans was a video clip where Abhinav Shukla was seen having a conversation with Vikas Gupta, Aly Goni and Arshi Khan about the famous fight between Asim and the last year’s Bigg Boss winner Siddharth Shukla in the last edition of the reality show. Vikas Gupta was sharing his personal anecdotes from his time in the Bigg Boss house in the last season adding that how he had helped Asim win a captaincy task. This prompted Abhinav to mock Asim Riaz by using unflattering words for the latter.

The incident took place in the 24 hours LIVE Stream of the reality show and Abhinav Shukla’s objectionable words were muted. This prompted Asim Riaz fans to conclude that Abhinav must have used very objectionable words for their screen idol for the makers to consider them unsuitable to broadcast.

Twitter soon exploded with angry reactions as “ABHINAV SHUKLA BHADWA HAI” began to trend. In no time, more than one lakh tweets were posted with Asim fans.

Here’s how they reacted;

I Really thought Abhinav is a sensible person & i used to like him but the way he is mocking asim isn’t good. And if someone mocks asim then we will not forgive him. ABHINAV SHUKLA BHADWA HAI — Asim Riaz (@AsimRiazs) December 30, 2020

Hey @ashukla09 you’re the same guy who used to send obnoxious messages to @Iamkavitak at late night. Now I understand why do Abhinav have problem with Thorough Gentleman Asim Riaz because our star boy always respect everyone especially women. ABHINAV SHUKLA BHADWA HAI — 克海迪佳 德罗巴 (@khadijadrogba) December 30, 2020

This Year I Supporting Rubina & abinav ! But Don’t forget my first priority is AsimRiaz !! ABHINAV SHUKLA BHADWA HAI — Rubina Dilaik (@RubinaDilaikAbh) December 30, 2020

70k Tweets completed. 100k within 1 AM let’s do it. ABHINAV SHUKLA BHADWA HAI — RG🌟 (@rgtino7) December 30, 2020

Just now I saw a video where Nalla Abhinav defame #SidharthShukla 😡😡#SidNaaz fans don’t support this two Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav. #BB14 #BiggBoss14 ABHINAV SHUKLA BHADWA HAI — SidNaaz Sunshine (@SidNaaz_Fandom) December 30, 2020

Asim Riaz’s stint inside the Bigg Boss catapulted him to unprecedented fame. The model-actor has already shot several music videos, enabling him to buy a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. He had also flaunted an expensive car in the recent past.