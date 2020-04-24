Billed as Hyderabad’s Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani, Anam Mirza revealed her weight by stating that she wanted to lose 5 more kgs, while her husband Asad’s acting got instant approval from tennis star Sania Mirza. Anam also revealed how she was spending her quarantine life, adding that she was spending plenty of time on religious activities such as offering namaaz, reading Quran. Both Anam and Asad later also shared a couple of hilarious videos to brighten up their fans’ mood.

Earlier, Anam took to Instagram to answer questions posed by her fans. Terming herself a ‘Biryani girl forever,’ Anam also revealed her weight saying that she wished to lose at least five more kgs. This was after a fan asked her, “You are 5.11. What’s your weight and how do you maintain it?” Anam replied, “I’m 65 kgs. Which according to everyone is perfect for my height. But I feel I must be 60 kgs.”

When a fan asked how she spending her quarantine life, she replied, “Work, eat, Namaaz, Quraan, Read a book, Netflix, Chill, Workout.”

One fan wondered if her husband Mohammed Asaduddin spoke Hyderabadi. Anam replied, “Asad bhai eats, speaks and breaths Hyderabadi.” Asad is the son of former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin.

Sania Mirza’s sister, a fashion entrepreneur, also earned plaudits for being a source of positivity even amidst constant negativity prevailing on social media platforms. Anam said that this was because of her sister as she replied, “Got it from my sister (Sania Mirza).”

In response to a question on how her married life, Anam said, “Blessed, blessed and blessed Alhamdolillah.”

Asad later shared a hilarious video explaining how he felt about his married life as he wrote, “Jin zakhmo ko waqt bhar chala (Wounds that were healed by time).” The newly married couple’s acting in the video got an instant approval from Sania, who wrote, “What a acting performance.” Asad replied, “haha thank you learnt a little from all your shoots recently at home.”

Anam had recently caught her husband polishing shoes during the current lockdown. She had also revealed how Asad owned a huge collection of shoes, thereby justifying the couple’s tag as Hyderabad’s Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani tag.

The Mirzas are royalty in Hyderabad just like the Ambanis in Mumbai. What makes the alliance between Anam and Asad even more special is Azhar’s pedigree as one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team. Azhar, who led India both in One Day International and Test matches for a number of years, is currently the President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association.