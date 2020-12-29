“An utter disaster”: Amitabh Bachchan makes stunning confessions on failed attempt to copy Michael Jackson

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has made a stunning confession about his failed attempt to copy pop star Michael Jackson in his 1988 film Ganga Jamuna Saraswati. The renowned actor took to social media to hold filmmaker Manmohan Desai responsible for the ‘utter disaster.’

While making his confessions, Bachchan also shared a still from the film in his Michael Jackson avatar. Bachchan wrote, “Manmohan Desai the Great felt I should do a remix of MJ .. in our film ‘Ganga Jamuna Saraswati’ .. the result was horrendous ! An utter disaster.”

His fans, however, disagreed with him as one wrote, “I don’t think so.” Another wrote, “All your films were sorted into frames for photos. Is there even one actor in Hollywood who has so many followers?” “The film was very good and everyone loves it. Your musical numbers were super best. You are always the best dear Amit ji,” commented another fan.

Directed by Manmohan Desai, Ganga Jamuna Saraswati also starred Meenakshi Sheshadri, Jaya Prada, Amrish Puri, Mithun Chakraborty, Nirupa Roy, and Aruna Irani among others.

Bachchan was recently in the news after he issued an extraordinary apology to one woman, who had expressed her disappointment on Big B sharing her poem without giving her due credit. Bachchan had taken to social media to write, “Tisha ji, I’ve just been informed that one of my tweets that I had shared earlier was your poetry. I seek your forgiveness. I was not aware of this. Someone had sent this to me either on Twitter or WhatsApp. I liked it and decided to share. I seek your forgiveness.”

The woman in question had thanked Bachchan for gracefully acknowledging her for the poem.