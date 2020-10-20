Amitabh Bachchan sheepishly reveals on KBC how late Saroj Khan once gifted him Rs 1; days after causing heartburn to Arnab Goswami by asking questions on Salman Khan, Aaditya Thackeray

Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday night shared a personal story of receiving a Rs 1 gift from the celebrated late choreographer Saroj Khan for doing his dance steps correctly. Impressed by his dance, the actor told a Kaun Banega Crorepati contestant that Saroj Khan had given him Rs. 1 as a good omen. Bachchan sharing a cute story came days after many felt he had caused considerable heartburn to Arnab Goswami by asking questions about Salman Khan and Aaditya Thackeray.

The question on Saroj Khan read, “By what name do we better know the choreographer Nirmala Nagpal?” The options were Saroj Khan, Zohra Sehgal, Vaibhavi Merchant and Geeta Kapoor. The contestant, a madrasa teacher correctly answered in favour of Saroj Khan.

This prompted Bachchan to share a personal anecdote about the legendary choreographer, who died on 3 July this year. The veteran actor said, “Saroj Khan has been a special dance choreographer in the Hindi film industry. She choreographed more than 200 films… She was a very capable choreographer. I too was fortunate to work under her.”

Bachchan said that Saroj Khan would often gift Rs 1 as a good omen to her artists after they gave good shots. “I too received this gift once,” Bachchan confessed sheepishly.

The contestant in question was one Farhat Naz, a madrasa teacher from Uttar Pradesh. According to the promo, she has successfully gone passed the 25 lakh rupees question as Bachchan was seen asking her the question for 50 lakh rupees. It is left to be seen if Naz actually goes home with at least 25 lakh prize money in the event of her quitting the show if she’s unable to answer the next question.

In an earlier episode, Bachchan had asked a contestant questions about Bollywood actor Salman Khan and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray.