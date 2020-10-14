Amitabh Bachchan left in discomfort after rare malfunctioning of KBC computer; days after asking question on Salman Khan amidst attack from Arnab Goswami

Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, suffered a rare malfunction on Tuesday, leaving the veteran actor in a spot of discomfort. A visibly helpless Bachchan kept asking his computer to flash the next question for his contestant, but the machine appeared to freeze. The Sony TV host had to wait for nearly 10 seconds before the question finally showed up on the screen. This came days after Bachchan asked questions about Salman Khan and Aditya Thackeray amidst an incessant attack from Arnab Goswami.

Bachchan had welcomed a new contestant, Swapnil, towards the end of his Tuesday’s episode. The contestant correctly answered the first question for Rs 1,000, prompting Bachchan to say, “Swapnil ji, you’ve brought your wife here. We welcome you on our show.”

Bachchan continued, “Ok, let’s move ahead. The second question is coming up for Rs. 2,000.” Much to Bachchan’s discomfort, the computer froze prompting the Bollywood legend to keep repeating his lines multiple times. He said, “This is for Rs. 2,000. This is for Rs. 2,000. This is for Rs. 2,000. This is for….”

But, when the question still didn’t show up, Bachchan looked at the contestant and said helplessly, “The computer has hung.” The Sony TV host looked at his backend team helplessly only to realise that the question had popped up on the screen.

The question read, “If you are watching Novak Djokovic competing against Andy Murray in an international tournament, what sport are you watching?” The contestant correctly answered in favour of ‘tennis.’

Bachchan informed all how both Djokovic and Murray were world-class players. He told him how Djokovic was recently disqualified in the US Open after he angrily hit a line judge, adding that the Serbian was his favourite tennis player.

Bachchan was recently in the news after he asked his contestants questions about Aditya Thackeray and Salman Khan. Many felt that this was a snub to Arnab Goswami, who’s been targeting both Thackeray and Salman during his coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case.