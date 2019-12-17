Amitabh Bachchan finds no takers for justification to not speak up on police crackdown against peaceful students

Fearing condemnation from fans on his silence of the ongoing police brutality against university students across the country, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has taken shelter behind a famous quote. But his justification to not speak up on police crackdown against peaceful students in Jamia Millia Islamia University and AMU have found no takers.

Bachchan wrote on Twitter, “Before you criticise someone, you should walk a mile in their shoes. That way when you criticise them, you are a mile away from them .. and you have their shoes !!”

T 3578 -” Before you criticise someone, you should walk a mile in their shoes. That way when you criticise them, you are a mile away from them .. and you have their shoes. !!” ~ Ef b 🤪❤️👏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 13, 2019

This was widely seen as his desperate attempts to preempt criticism for not speaking out against the government since he was known to be quite vocal against the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre in the past.

Several Bollywood personalities such as Anurag Kashyap, Anubhav Sinha, Manoj Vajpayee, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Grover have condemned the campus violence by police in Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University. However, bigger names in the industry have chosen to look the other way for mysterious reasons.

Instead of taking a stand, actor Akshay Kumar was caught endorsing a tweet by a vicious Hindutva troll on celebrating the violence against Jamia students. Akshay had to issue a clarification later stating that he had liked the controversial tweet by mistake.

Actor Renuka Shahane had held up a mirror to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by reminding him about the presence of the tukde tukde gang within his party’s IT Cell.

Students across the country have been facing police brutality in the last few days. They are protesting the Citizenship Amendment Bill aimed at giving automatic citizenship to every single illegal immigrant living in India except Muslims. Experts say that the BJP will declare millions of Indian Muslims stateless by bringing the controversial NRC, a controversial process through which a citizen has to prove that he or she is an Indian.