Amitabh Bachchan boasts of ‘extermination family’ as he says ‘thok do saalon ko’ to troll who wishes him death; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan discharged from hospital

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is facing brutal social media roasting after he resorted to intemperate language to slam one of his trolls, who wished death to him. Bachchan’s extraordinary rant came amidst daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and grand-daughter Aaradhya getting discharged from Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital.

In his extraordinary blog, Bachchan wrote, “.. they write to tell me ..’ “I hope you die with this Covid ..” Hey Mr Anonymous .. you do not even write your Father’s name ,.. because you do not know who Fathered you .. there are only two things that can happen .. either I shall die or either I shall live .. if I die you wont get to write your diatribe anymore, by weathering your remark on a celebrity name .. pity .. for , the reason of your writing to be noticed was, because you took a swipe at Amitabh Bachchan .. that shall no longer exist ..!!”

Bachchan did not stop here. He went on to warn the ‘anonymous troll’ about the fatal consequences for wishing death on him. In a language that stunned even the most ardent fans of Bachchan, the famous Bollywood actor wrote, “If by God’s grace I live and survive you shall have to be ‘weathering’ the ‘swipe’ storm, not just from me, but on a very conservative level, from 90+ million followers .. I have yet to tell them to .. but if I survive I shall .. and let me tell you they are a force incensed .. they traverse the entire World .. from the West to the East from the North to the South .. and they are not just the Ef of this page .. that extended family shall in the flash of an eye become ‘extermination family’ .. !!!.. all I shall say to them is .. ‘Tok Do Saalon Ko ‘.”

Meanwhile, Bachchan’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya has been discharged with daughter Aaradhya after both tested negative for COVID-19. Both had to be admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital, where Bachchan was already under treatment for COVID-19 along with son Abhishek.