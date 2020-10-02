Amitabh Bachchan asks KBC contestant question on Priyanka Chopra’s film; weeks after Arnab Goswami slammed Quantico star for partying with Shloka Mehta and Isha Ambani

Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday night asked a KBC contestant a question on Priyanka Chopra’s film weeks after Arnab Goswami slammed the Quantico star for partying with Shloka Mehta and Isha Ambani.

Bachchan also narrated a personal story regarding the BMC days after the Republic TV founder Arnab Goswami slammed the Mumbai civic body for demolishing Kangana Ranaut’s house. Last month, when the BMC officials demolished the allegedly illegal structure of her house, Goswami had launched a tirade warning Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that people would uproot him from power for their arrogance.

Bachchan asked a contestant from Delhi what corona meant in the context of coronavirus. The contestant, an income tax officer, correctly answered the question prompting Bachchan to explain the link of the virus to the story of bats. The Bollywood megastar said that he had been grappling with the nuisance of bats inside his house and had to call the BMC officials with an intention to get rid of the bat menace.

Not too long ago, Goswami had held a prime time debate on the functioning of the BMC when its officials demolished Kangana’s house in Mumbai. He had even taunted Amitabh Bachchan to tweet on the right to property. He had asked Bachchan, “In December 2016, were you served a notice Mr. Bachchan a notice. My information is that you Mr. Amitabh Bachchan and directors Rajkumar Hirani and Pankaj Valani were served illegal construction notices. And the BMC waited for the four whole months to receive your replies.”

In the same debate, last month Goswami had thundered, “….Uddhav Thackeray, today your reverse countdown has begun. I am also a resident of Mumbai… I have so many Maharashtrian friends.”

Goswami had told a Shiv Sena supporter to be ‘quiet’ saying that he was a bigger Mumbaikar than him. He had said, “Uddhav Thackeray doesn’t deserve respect.”

Referring to a panelist, Goswami had said that the BMC’s action had nothing to do with the law but only to teach Kangana Ranaut a lesson for her arrogance. He had also enquired about the whereabouts of Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan calling them ‘good for nothing’ stars.

The anchor had also accused the BMC of preferential treatment to different Bollywood stars. Goswami had said, “On 6 February 2015, Shah Rukh Khan, I will give you an example, because they have got special treatment. Shah Rukh was reportedly served a notice by the BMC to demolish an illegal ramp outside his office. He reportedly did not respond and action was taken three years after a citizen group filed a complaint.”

He had dared Shah Rukh to ask the BMC why the civic body had given him so much of time to respond to the notice.

Meanwhile, on the KBC show, Bachchan also asked a question on Priyanka Chopra’s The Sky Is Pink starring Farhan Akhtar. Earlier this year, Goswami had slammed Priyanka for attending a Holi party with the Ambanis even when the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc in different parts of the world.

Goswami had said on his programme, “Another irresponsible Bollywood name (Priyanka Chopra) first flew down from America with her husband and attended two high-profile Holi parties. One in Mumbai and one in Pune. Now that’s irresponsible. Now there’s no point, and let me repeat it, there’s no point in being the ambassador for World Health Organisation or any other global organisation if you are going to behave so irresponsibly in your own country and be so irresponsible towards your own people.”