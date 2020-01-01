Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan seen ringing bell in rare video of Shloka Mehta’s mother Mona Mehta wiping tears in public

Seldom has one seen any member of the Ambanis or their close relatives display their sad emotions in public. The last time one saw any member of Asia’s richest family break down in public was during the wedding of Isha Ambani, when the bride herself cried while during Vidaai ceremony. Isha had later explained that she cried due to the peer pressure. Now, another video of Mona Mehta from the wedding of Akash Ambani and daughter Shloka Mehta has emerged showing the former in tears even as Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan rang the bell as part of the wedding rituals.

The occasion was the happy and emotional scenes at the varmala ceremony of Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani. As the bride walked towards the podium, a teary-eyed Mona Mehta couldn’t control her emotions. A bejeweled and bedecked Shloka and Akash exchange glances with Akash nodding in approval. During the ceremonial ringing of the bell, celebrities like Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan were seen fervently ringing the bell. Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan too was seen doing his bit.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani blessed the couple from a distance as Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani placed garlands around each other’s neck. Shloka and Akash entered into wedlock in March last year after dating each other for years.

Their wedding was attended by who’s who of global politics, entertainment, sports and politics. Almost the entire Bollywood had either performed or attended their wedding.

On Shloka’s first birthday after becoming the daughter-in-law of the Ambanis, Mukesh and Nita Ambani had released a special video. Several members of the Ambanis including husband Akash and brother-in-law Anant were seen wishing for Shloka to embrace motherhood by her next birthday.

Shloka was seen actively taking part in a series of public events last week. First, she attended the annual day of her family-run Dhirubhai Ambani School, where Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya left everyone mesmerised with her performance. The Ambani daughter-in-law then attended a charity event hosted by sister-in-law Isha before accompanying mother-in-law Nita to the inauguration of Jio Wonderland.