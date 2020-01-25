Amidst raging fight between Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, Shefali Jariwala thrown out of Bigg Boss show?

Amidst raging fights between Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, an insider report has claimed that Bigg Boss has evicted Shefali Jariwala from the show. The latest eviction, if true, will leave those supporting Siddharth in the house stunned since she was seen hanging up to him for safety in the last few weeks after she fell out with Asim.

Bigg Boss insider Twitter handle The Khabri tweeted, “#Exclusive and #Confirmed. Shefali Jariwala Evicted. #BB13 #BiggBoss13.”

Many Twitterati including some journalists had slammed Shefali using disparaging terms for Asim in her bid to support Siddharth Shukla. She had entered the house as a wild card contestant and bonded well with Asim during her early days. However, after falling out with Asim, she had switched side and gone to Siddharth Shukla’s camp.

She was seen giving grief to Asim in the last few days. Her husband, Parag Tyagi, had also threatened Asim of dire consequences after he entered the house recently. He had repeated his threats with a video message, which angered the Twitterati with some tagging the Mumbai Police seeking action against him.

See @imParagTyagi threatening #AsimRiaz..@MumbaiPolice @MahaCyber1@CPMumbaiPolice

Just look at this Vdo he made a full planned violence. He’s gonna do that @BiggBoss house or finale day 15th Feb or outside aftr that@realumarriaz Asims life in danger

pic.twitter.com/JtWZwHCWVv — Team Asim Mumbai 🇻🇮 (@Preemen2) January 23, 2020

Salman has taken serious note of Siddharth and Asim repeatedly threatening each other to see outside the house. He will also be seen threatening to throw both of them outside the house.