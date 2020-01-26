Alia Bhatt’s co-star Varun Dhawan stuns Salman Khan with shocking revelations about Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz

Varun Dhawan, former co-star of Alia Bhatt, on Sunday stunned Bigg Boss host Salman Khan with shocking revelations about Siddharth Shukla and his rival Asim Riaz. Varun, whose film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania had also featured Siddharth in a small role, told Salman that he had acted with both the warring Bigg Boss contestants. Varun told Salman that, contrary to their aggressive image, both were amazing co-stars to work with. Asim had worked with Varun in Main Tera Hero.

He told Salman Khan that Siddharth Shukla was very protective about both Varun and Alia when they were shooting in a crowd. “We made both Asim and Siddharth do the task together,” Varun told Salman. Salman said, “Really? Both of them have worked with you.”

Varun replied, “Both of them are very gentle and sweet boys.” When Salman sarcastically told Varun that both Asim and Siddharth had acted as two ‘mental’ contestants, Varun said, “This is not what they are. I told both of them that they were doing action and romance but they now needed to do a little bit of comedy.”

Earlier, Varun had told Asim and Siddharth that how he had worked with both of them and found both of them to be gentle human beings but their aggressive behaviour had left him surprised too. “Maa Kasam, I know both of them (Siddharth and Asim). I could never imagine that they will fight here.”

Salman later joined the housemates and conveyed the praise that Varun had showered on both of them.

Both Siddharth and Asim have been fighting incessantly. Their fights have become a topic of constant discussions on social media with fans of both the contestants routinely trending favourable hashtags in favour of their icons.

Siddharth has been accused of crossing all limits by repeatedly abusing contestants’ parents and physically assaulting them since he appears to believe that he enjoys immunity from the makers of the Bigg Boss show.