After being inundated with birthday greetings from mother Sonia Razdan and sister Pooja Bhatt, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has taken to social media to individually thank everyone for their greetings in her own style. Key Bollywood celebrities Alia has thanked her friends and co-stars such as Shahid Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Zoya Akhtar, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Kapoor among others.

Shahid Kapoor had updated his Insta story to wish his Udta Punjab co-star on her 27th birthday. Shahid had shared an adorable photo of himself with Alia to write, “Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt.” He had also used a red heart in his birthday greetings.

Alia too updated her Insta story to thank Shahid by responding with multiple red heart emojis.

Replying to Anushka Sharma’s birthday greetings, Alia wrote, “Thank you beautiful.” Replying to Karan Johar, Alia wrote, “Love you too much.”

Earlier, Soni Razdan had penned an emotional note for her daughter. Sharing a photo of herself with baby Alia in her cot, Soni had written, “Happy birthday, my baby girl! To me this is how you will always feel. A sweet little baby that I need to look after and make sure your life is going as per plan. Of course, these days I am not required to look after you much and that’s as it should be. But once a mother as they say … All I wish for you is to stay safe and healthy particularly in these days of health anxiety. So this year, my birthday wish is all tied up with good health!

“Have a wonderful day today and a healthy safe and at the same time productive year to come. Wish you all happiness my darling, you work so hard doing what you do. This year, I hope you have a super successful year and also have a little more time for yourself. To breathe, to relax and to just do nothing once in a while. So cheers to that! Lots of love always and always … Mama.”

Sister Pooja Bhatt too had flooded her Instagram timeline with a series of photos with Alia capturing her growing up period.

Alia Bhatt had recently won the Best Actress award for her role in Gully Boy also featuring Ranveer Kapoor. She will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, also featuring rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Her other projects include Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and Karan Johar’s Takht.