Alia Bhatt slams entertainment website for ‘fictional’ quote after graceless tweet by Kangana Ranaut’s sister

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has broken her silence on a quote attributed to her about Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel by an entertainment website. Taking to Instagram, Alia said that she was aghast to see a ‘fictional’ quoted being attributed to her.

Alia wrote, “When did I say this? And to who exactly? Really, please enlighten me when I had this non-existent conversation with an imaginary journalist. I guess we’ve moved onto fictional interviews too.”

It all started with Chandel posting a graceless tweet after Alia sent a bouquet with a congratulatory note to Kangana for winning Padma award. Chandel had posted the photo of the bouquet and the note sent by Alia with a sarcastic caption, “Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool 💐 bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai 😁 (See, even Alia ji has not sent flowers to Kangana. I don’t know about Kangana, but I am really enjoying this.)”

Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool 💐 bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai 😁 pic.twitter.com/kvnxgd0uJW — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 26, 2020

Her tweet evoked angry reactions from Twitterati who accused her of lacking grace. User Namrata wrote, “Your cheapness and her graciousness couldn’t have been more obvious!” User Nirav Khandhadia commented, “Have a big 💓 like @aliaa08 has. Gratitude is very important. You are belittling someone’s good gesture with your ill mannered attitude. Arrogance will not take anybody anywhere. Have a bit of love and see the world will also be much nicer to you!”

Entertainment website Pinkvilla had reported that while reacting to Chandel’s tweet, Alia said, “Let them react how they want to.” After Alia’s Instagram post, the website has taken down the report.

Kangana Ranaut has provoked Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on several occasions in the past by constantly asking them to take a stand on political and social issues. However, months later, the Queen actress found herself at the centre of public criticism for her questionable stand on the CAA protests. Indian Idol judge Vishal Dadlani last month slammed Kangana for her criticism of protesters against the amended Citizenship Act. Kangana had slammed the protesters saying that only 3-4% people paid tax in India while protesters allegedly damaged the public properties.

In April last year, Kangana had launched a tirade against Alia Bhatt by expressing her disgust over a comparison being drawn between her and the Gully Boy actress. This was after an entertainment website carried out a poll asking Bollywood fans to vote for the best performance by a female actor in 2019. Kangana polled 37% votes for her performance in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, while Alia was close behind with 33% votes.

When Alia was told about Kangana’s rude comments about her, the young actress stunned everyone by reacting with incredible calmness and composure. She had told the Bollywood Hungama website, “I respect Kangana’s work a lot and I respect her opinion. If she feels a particular way she must have reason to feel that way. I would rather remember how much she had praised me after watching Raazi. And I’d just like to focus on my work. Maybe she will appreciate me again if I work hard enough.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt’s upcoming films include Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra and Sadak 2.