Alia Bhatt left speechless by Mumbai Police’s quirky reply during lockdown days after triggering speculation on live-in relationship with Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was left stumped by the quirky thank you note from the Mumbai Police after she thanked the city cops for their efforts to ensure citizens’ safety during the national lockdown. The official Twitter handle of the Mumbai Police managed to fit in three popular films of Alia in its response.

Alia had taken to the microblogging site to write, “Thank you @MumbaiPolice ♥🙏🏻Words cannot express our love and gratitude. Let’s stay home for them. #TakingOnCorona.”

Thank you @MumbaiPolice ♥🙏🏻Words cannot express our love and gratitude. Let’s stay home for them. #TakingOnCorona https://t.co/mO6yjmIZlM — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) April 9, 2020

Little did Alia realise that the Mumbai Police will leave her speechless with its response. Known for its quirky tweets, the Mumbai Police wrote, “Mumbaikars, we hope you all are ‘Raazi’ with this advise of Ms @aliaa08 to not venture out in any ‘Gully’ unnecessarily and take care of ‘Dear Zindagi’ for all!”

Mumbaikars, we hope you all are ‘Raazi’ with this advise of Ms @aliaa08 to not venture out in any ‘Gully’ unnecessarily and take care of ‘Dear Zindagi’ for all! https://t.co/WcGui5iYUS — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 9, 2020

Raazi, Gully and Dear Zindagi are three popular films starring Alia in different roles opposite three different Bollywood superstars. She earned plenty of plaudits for her character as a spy in Raazi opposite Vicky Kaushal, while she won the Filmfare Award for her impressive acting in Gully Boy also featuring Ranveer Singh. Dear Zindagi was her other popular film opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

The response by the Mumbai Police appears to have received Alia’s approval as she retweeted the tweet on her official Twitter handle, which has in excess of 20 million followers.

Alia is currently forced to live in self-isolation due to the national lockdown. She had triggered plenty of speculation on whether she was in a live-in relationship with Ranbir Kapoor after she shared a video of themselves taking their dog for a walk.

She had recently posted a photo of herself lighting diyas (earthen lamps) as part of ‘9 PM, 9 Minutes’ ceremony to fight the darkness caused by coronavirus. While sharing the photo, she had written a profound note stating, “When I was younger I would kiss my dad on his forehead before going off to school and after every kiss he would say “ Aaaaaah .. light aa gayi “ I might have not fully understood what it meant back then.. but because of his response I understood that light has wayyyyyy more depth than just illuminating our lives.

Light means so much. It’s hope, beauty, strength.. today it was unity.. But no matter where we are and what we are going through we must always try and keep the light within us alive 🔥”

Alia will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, also featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Her other projects include Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and Karan Johar’s Takht.