Akshay Kumar ‘shames’ Bharti Singh, Archana Puran Singh and Krushna Abhishek on The Kapil Sharma Show, reveals their contracts

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Saturday night publicly ‘shamed’ Bharti Singh, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek and other stars of The Kapil Sharma Show by publicly revealing their ‘contracts.’ Akshay’s decision left Kapil Sharma’s co-stars red-faced but the audience of Sony TV’s popular comedy show loved Khiladi Kumar’s impromptu act.

Akshay was on The Kapil Sharma Show along with Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar to promote their upcoming film Sooryavanshi. Even though the release of Sooryavanshi has now been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the makers of the show decided to go ahead with the show.

While on the show, Akshay decided to take a dig at Kapil Sharma and his co-stars as he announced that he intended to reveal their contract details. Addressing Krushna Abhishek, Akshay said, “In your contract, you have given the email id mama@govinda.com. How much would you sell your uncle’s name to earn your livelihood?” Akshay was referring to instances when Krushna invoked his actor uncle Govinda as part of his comedy performances.

As for Bharti Singh, Akshay informed the audience that her contract had a clause of ensuring three meals with each meal allowing her to eat 11 times. “How much more will you eat,” Akshay asked Bharti adding that her body had turned into Alibag after excessive eating.

But Akshay wasn’t done yet. Shifting his attention to Kiku Sharda, who plays the character of Bachcha Yadav, Akshay said, “Bachcha Yadav, it’s written in his contract that ‘you can give me two hours less for the makeup, but I need five hours to relieve myself’.”

Addressing Archana Puran Singh, Akshay said, “No one by the name of Sidhu will be allowed to sit in the audience.” Akshay’s dig was in reference to Archana Puran Singh replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu as the judge on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Akshay promised to reveal Kapil Sharma’s contract when he appeared on his show again in little over a month’s time.