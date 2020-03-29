Akshay Kumar refused to rethink decision for Rs 25 crore donation to fight coronavirus after wife Twinkle Khanna intervened

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Saturday earned plaudits after he announced that he was donating Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Fund to fight coronavirus. His donation triggered a huge social media debate with users asking why the likes of Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, the famous Kapoors in the industry and Amitabh Bachchan had not shown similar generosity. Amidst a raging social media debate, Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna revealed how she had asked her husband to rethink his decision since it was ‘such as massive amount.’



But Akshay, according to Twinkle, was adamant and refused to have a rethink. Twinkle tweeted, “The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘ I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing.’”

Aside from Akshay, Ratan Tata also had announced how his Tata Trusts had pledged a whopping Rs 500 crore to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

India has seen a considerable spike in the number of those testing positive for coronavirus. According to the latest data, 24 people have died of the deadly virus. 987 people have tested positive for the virus.

In two recent latest developments, Gujarat recorded its fifth COVID-19 death while Jammu and Kashmir registered its second.

