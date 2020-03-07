Akash Ambani makes stunning confession on weight gain as Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta arrives at Isha Ambani’s Worli house for Holi celebration

Shloka Mehta and daughter Isha Ambani stole the show as top Bollywood names including Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez arrived at the Worli bungalow of Nita Ambani’s daughter for the Holi celebrations. However, the evening also saw Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash making stunning confessions on weight gain as he told the waiting paparazzi, “Bahut mota ho gaya Hoon (I’ve become very fat).” Akash made the extraordinary confession after photographers requested him to pose for the camera.

Akash arrived at his sister’s house dressed in a tie and dye T-shirt and blue jeans. When photographers requested him to stop and pose for the camera, Akash said that he had gained plenty of weight. To which photographers said that he was wrong in his assessment about his health.

Also joining the celebration was Akash’s wife Shloka, who wore a sleeveless crop top and palazzos. The co-ord set added to the casual, yet fun-filled theme of the Holi celebrations. Shloka stuck to her signature open hairstyle.

Fans were quick to applaud the Ambani daughter-in-law for joining the Holi celebrations with her nieces. One wrote, “It’s always a delight to see shloka with her lil nieces. They are so cute.” Another commented, “I must say that she is so delightful to the media.”

As for Isha, the billionaire Ambani daughter wore a vibrant maxi pastel tie and dye dress with open-toe sandals as she obliged the waiting posse of photographers. Her hair was tied in a half-bun.

According to several media reports, Isha moved into her new sprawling sea-facing bungalow Gulita last year. Isha had married Anand Piramal last year and Gulita, whose cost is estimated to be Rs 450 crore, was reportedly gifted to the duo by Anand’s parents as a wedding gift.

Isha’s bungalow was also in the news after it emerged that Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput will also be moving in the same neighbourhood after the couple bought a duplex apartment costing Rs 56 crore.

