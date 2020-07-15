Akash Ambani humbles Ranbir Kapoor with surprise mention at Reliance AGM, days after Neetu Kapoor calls Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Shloka Mehta ‘guardian angels’

Nita Ambani’s son Akash Ambani on Wednesday left Ranbir Kapoor humbled as he made a special mention of the Sanu actor while launching a new product the Reliance AGM. Akash, who was also joined by wife Shloka Mehta for the event, gave a LIVE demo of a feature called voice search while announcing the Jio TV Plus to the audience. Ranbir will no doubt find the special mention humbling particularly in the aftermath of his Raishi Kapoor’s tragic death. This came just days Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor had termed Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Anant and Isha Ambani her ‘guardian angels.’

“Good afternoon to our Reliance family. We are back this year to showcase all the work that we’ve done at Jio in the past one year. This time around, there’s one change in the set-up. The demos are being done truly digitally.” She said that her all the innovations done in the last one year keeping the only objective to make India ‘truly digital society’ in mind.

“And the first and foremost element of the digital society is connecting everything everyone everywhere with the best quality service at the most affordable price globally.”

Akash announced a new feature in the Jio plus set-top box that was unveiled last year. Akash said, “Through feedback, we learnt that one of the challenges that our users faced was to discover their favourite content from the various applications that we’ve provided.”

Akash introduced what he said was Jio TV Plus, which is an aggregation of all top OTT platforms including Netflix and Amazon Prime. Announcing how voice search functions, Akash decided to give a LIVE demo as he said, “Let us go through an example. I am going through voice search Ranbir Kapoor. As you can see, the search result displays RK movies, videos, songs, music videos and trailers from every app integrated into the app.”

Akash making a special mention of Ranbir Kapoor at the AGM while introducing another ground-breaking feature to his existing Jio product will come as a huge honour to the Sanju actor, who’s had to go through a big loss in his life as he lost his legendary father Rishi Kapoor to leukaemia on 30 April. Akash’s parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani had visited Rishi in New York when the latter was under treatment there.

Soon after Rishi Kapoor’s death, Ranbir Kapoor’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, had written a moving note terming the Ambanis including Shloka Mehta the ‘guardian angels’ for their affection and generosity towards her family.

Akash was also joined by wife Shloka Mehta as he attended the Reliance AGM through video conferencing.