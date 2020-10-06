Ajay Devgn’s brother Anil Devgan dies, actor says ‘family heartbroken’ by ‘untimely demise’

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has said that his brother Anil Devgan had passed away, leaving the family heartbroken. Ajay said that the family will not hold personal prayer meet due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Ajay took to Twitter to share the photo of his brother as he wrote, “I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet.”

I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet🙏 pic.twitter.com/9tti0GX25S — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 6, 2020

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor wrote on Twitter, “My heartfelt deepest condolences to you and your family. May his Soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.” Urmila Matondkar tweeted, “So sorry to hear..RIP Anil. Om Shanti.” Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur wrote, “Really sorry to hear the news, Ajay. God bless his soul. Thoughts with you and your family. Please take care. Much love.” “Heartfelt thoughts go out to you in this time of sorrow. Anil will be greatly missed, it was a pleasure working with him. May his soul rest in peace,” filmmaker Anees Bazmi tweeted.

Anil Devgan had tried his luck with film direction and even directed Ajay in two films namely Raju Chacha and Blackmail.

Ajay was last seen in Tanhaaji: The Unsung Warrior, which was released earlier this year before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc. The actor will next be seen in Bhuj also featuring Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha among others.