“Ajay Devgn is a coward’ trends on Twitter as fans ask Bollywood actor to learn morality from Hashim Amla

‘Ajay Devgn is a coward’ has become a top trending topic on Twitter after a Sikh man was reportedly arrested by the Mumbai Police. Bollywood fans are now taking a dig at the actor, who played several Sikh characters in his films, by asking him to learn morality from former South African cricketer Hashim Amla. They reminded Ajay Devgn how Amla had refused to have a logo of a liquor brand on his T-shirt because of his abhorrence for alcohol.

Twitterati’s anger exploded after it emerged that the Mumbai Police had arrested a Sikh man for stopping Ajay Devgn’s car for his questionable tweet supporting the Narendra Modi government on farmers’ protest.

Here’s how angry fans reacted to the news of a Sikh man’s arrest on Ajay Devgn’s complaint;

Choose a personality to admire wisely. here a example ; one side is a @amlahash who had refused to wear a kit that had the logo of Castle Lager, a South African beer secondly, there is @ajaydevgn who is willing promote tobacco which cause cancer #अजय_देवगन_कायर_है pic.twitter.com/Vv5rYsiaCa — Adv Rajdeep Singh Sandhu (@iofficialraj) March 2, 2021

Arresting a man for just questioning, what more to see ?? #अजय_देवगन_कायर_है pic.twitter.com/l9boaliapY — Navneet kaur Sohi💜🦋🌸 (@navneetkaursoh3) March 2, 2021

This is sheer injustice by @DGPMaharashtra

The person in the video, Rajdeep Singh Dhaliwal, has only expressed his displeasure against @ajaydevgn stand against Farmers. Is that an offence? A crime? How could Police even file a case against him U/S 341, 504,506 IPC (FIR No 119) pic.twitter.com/GmBqT0goq0 — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) March 2, 2021

There is a big difference between real sardar and fake sardar#अजय_देवगन_कायर_है pic.twitter.com/kJZSyMpAuT — Dhillon (ਭਗਤਾ ਦਾ ਜੀਜਾ) (@davinder_7) March 2, 2021

Ajay Devgn, who has played Sikh characters in many of his films, had angered farmers after he tweeted parroting the government of India’s line on the farmers’ protests. Reacting to pop icon Rihanna’s tweet in support of protesting farmers, the Bollywood actor had tweeted, “Don’t fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting (sic).”

Also tweeting in favour of the government were Sachin Tendulkar, Lata Mangeshkar, Akshay Kumar and a host of other pro-BJP celebrities.