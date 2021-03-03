“Ajay Devgn is a coward’ trends on Twitter as fans ask Bollywood actor to learn morality from Hashim Amla

‘Ajay Devgn is a coward’ has become a top trending topic on Twitter after a Sikh man was reportedly arrested by the Mumbai Police. Bollywood fans are now taking a dig at the actor, who played several Sikh characters in his films, by asking him to learn morality from former South African cricketer Hashim Amla. They reminded Ajay Devgn how Amla had refused to have a logo of a liquor brand on his T-shirt because of his abhorrence for alcohol.

Twitterati’s anger exploded after it emerged that the Mumbai Police had arrested a Sikh man for stopping Ajay Devgn’s car for his questionable tweet supporting the Narendra Modi government on farmers’ protest.

Here’s how angry fans reacted to the news of a Sikh man’s arrest on Ajay Devgn’s complaint;

Ajay Devgn, who has played Sikh characters in many of his films, had angered farmers after he tweeted parroting the government of India’s line on the farmers’ protests. Reacting to pop icon Rihanna’s tweet in support of protesting farmers, the Bollywood actor had tweeted, “Don’t fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. Its important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting (sic).”

Also tweeting in favour of the government were Sachin Tendulkar, Lata Mangeshkar, Akshay Kumar and a host of other pro-BJP celebrities.

