Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan test negative for COVID-19; KBC host Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan hospitalised after testing positive for coronavirus

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan have tested negative for COVID-19 even as their husbands, Abhishek Bachchan and KBC host Amitabh Bachchan, have had to be admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

Quoting Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, several reports said that both Aishwarya and Jaya had tested negative.

Earlier, the news of Amitabh Bachchan being taken to Nanavati Hospital had stunned Bollywood fans and the megastar’s well-wishers. Confirming the news, Senior Bachchan had tweeted, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!”

Moments later, his son Abhishek took to Twitter to confirm that he too had tested positive for the deadly virus. His tweet had read, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.”

Sources close to Abhishek said that the actor had travelled to Andheri for dubbing three days ago.

Only three days ago, Bachchan had shared a gut-wrenching poem in his own voice titled ‘This too shall pass.’

Mumbai is the state capital of Maharashtra, which continues to remain the worst-hit Indian state by coronavirus. Maharashtra’s coronavirus case count rose to 2,46,600 with a highest single-day spike of 8,139. The death toll rose by 223, taking the overall number of COVID-19 fatalities to 10,116.

Senior Bachchan has been gearing up to launch another edition of Sony TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, also known as KBC. It’s not clear as to what impact his ill-health will have on the launch of the KBC.