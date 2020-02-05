Air India cancels flight ticket of another Kunal Kamra mistaking him to be comedian, who grilled Arnab Goswami

India’s national carrier Air India cancelled the flight ticket of another Kunal Kamra mistaking him to be the famous comedian, who grilled Arnab Goswami mid-air in a Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight.

A report by news agency PTI said that this Kunal Kumar is a Boston-based man and was about to take a Jaipur-Mumbai flight on 3 February when he was informed that his ticket stood cancelled. He was later allowed to travel after he proved his real identity by showing his American passport and other travel identity documents.

“I was told that my PNR was cancelled and when I asked them why, they said that my name had been blacklisted. I could understand why, but I did not understand why particularly I was blacklisted. I knew why the other Kunal Kamra was blacklisted,” Boston-based Kunal Kamra told India Today.

Comedian Kunal Kamra was banned by Air India, IndiGo, GoAir and Spicejet airlines after the video of his mid-air ambush of Arnab Goswami, a known BJP ally, went viral. Civil Aviation Minister in the Narendra Modi government, Hardeep Singh Puri, had moved with lightning speed to advise airlines to impose a flying ban on Kamra. Four airlines had wasted no time in acting on Puri’s ‘advice’ but later Kamra had managed to travel in Air Vistara, which is owned by the Tata Group.

Kamra has sued IndiGo demanding a compensation of Rs 25 lakh. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had cancelled his IndiGo ticket in protest against the flying ban imposed by the airlines and had travelled in a Vistara flight.