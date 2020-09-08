“Agenda being run by Republic TV to vilify Rhea Chakraborty”: Another colleague drops bombshell on Arnab Goswami, resigns saying ‘journalism is indeed dead in Republic TV’

Another Republic TV representative has caused public embarrassment to Arnab Goswami by resigning from the pro-BJP TV channel, questioning the media ethics. Shantasree Sarkar, who joined Goswami’s pro-BJP channel three years ago, took to social media to announce that enough was enough as she accused Republic TV of running an ‘aggressive agenda’ to vilify Rhea Chakraborty, the former girlfriend of late Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sarkar wrote, “I am finally putting out on social media. I have quit #RepublicTV for ethical reasons. I am still under notice period but I just can’t resist today to throw light upon the aggressive agenda being run by #RepublicTV to vilify #RheaChakraborty . High time I speak out!”

Sarkar said that she was asked by her bosses to ‘take out details of everything but not truth’ while covering the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. “As I investigated, sources close to both families agreed #Sushant was suffering from depression. Of course it didn’t suit #Republic agenda. I was asked to investigate on financial angle in the case, the account details of #Rhea father was accessed, which didn’t get remotely linked to the agenda of siphoning of #sushant money for their two flats. Of course, this also didn’t suit the agenda!”

The former employee of Republic TV said that just when she was ‘dealing with the trauma of how wrong this story is getting reported and how a woman (Rhea Chakraborty) is shamed publically,’ she was ‘punished for not bringing out biased stories’ as she was allegedly made to work ’round the clock as a punishment.’ “I worked for 72 hours straight without rest,” she alleged.

Sarkar said that journalism was dead in Republic TV as she wrote, “Whatever stories I have done so far, I can proudly say, there was never any bias. When the time came for me to sell my morals to vilify a woman, I took a stand finally.”

Many, however, questioned why it had taken her three years to realise that Republic TV and Goswami were never about journalism.

Not too long ago, another Republic TV staffer quit protesting the media ethics pursued by Republic TV. Tejinder Singh Sodhi had made the announcement of his resignation from Republic TV with a scathing tweet.

Sarkar’s resignation came on the day, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Rhea for procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput.