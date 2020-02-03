Taimur Ali Khan’s nanny once again became a topic of conversation when Saif Ali Khan appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show weeks after the internet exploded over claims that Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor had stolen Kareena Kapoor’s nanny.

Welcoming Saif, Krushna Abhishek of The Kapil Sharma Show asked the veteran Bollywood actor, “Can I get the job of Taimur’s nanny? I am serious. Have you hired a nanny (for Taimur)?” Saif replied, “Yes, we have.” Krushna Abhishek said, “The nanny will be looking after Taimur. I am prepared to take care of his papa too.” Krushna, who plays the character of a parlour girl Sapna, requested Saif to get him married to a nawab if he could not hire him as Taimur’s nanny.

Earlier in the show, Saif had ‘admonished’ host Kapil Sharma for flirting with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan when she appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show in December last year.

Taimur’s nanny had also featured during Kapil’s conversation with Kareena. Kiku Sharda of the show had teased Kareena, “You must have a nanny for your child Taimur?” When Kareena answered in the affirmative, Kiku said, “Never disobey her words (us ki baat mat taaliye ga). Otherwise, it will become Naini-Taal.”

Last year in May, the internet had exploded over reports of Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor stealing Kareena Kapoor Khan’s nanny for their son Zain Kapoor. However, as it emerged, there was no truth to those reports.

On the work front, Kareena’s Good Newwz also starring Akshay Kumar did exceedingly well at the box office. As for Saif, his film Jawaani Jaaneman starring Tabu and Alaia Furniturewalla released last Friday.